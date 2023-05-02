Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Freshworks comprises 1.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 99.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 712,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $239,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

