Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 52,367 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,367 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Proto Labs worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Down 2.0 %

PRLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 31,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.19. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($4.34). The business had revenue of $115.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Stories

