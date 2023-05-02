GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,666. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

