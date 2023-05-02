Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Up 3.2%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $324.15 and last traded at $317.36. 168,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 463,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day moving average is $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

