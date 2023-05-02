GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $600,514.55

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00018272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $509.52 million and approximately $600,514.55 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,507.05 or 0.99967202 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002318 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,440 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,417.65295571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.17374364 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $674,895.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

