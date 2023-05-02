GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDIFF stock remained flat at $32.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

