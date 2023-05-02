Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 3.5 %

GNK opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $631.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

