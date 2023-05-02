GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 4th

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-33 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 4th.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.91. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 92,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $33,351.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,391 shares of company stock valued at $59,458. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

See Also

