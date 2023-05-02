Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 3.32% of ESCO Technologies worth $75,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

