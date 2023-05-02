Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $64.75 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. J&J Snack Foods comprises approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of J&J Snack Foods worth $64,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $155.92. 24,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,764. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.