Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $99.26 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $99,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after acquiring an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,979,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.33. 45,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

