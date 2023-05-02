Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $32,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.43. 146,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

