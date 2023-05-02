Geneva Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of STERIS worth $25,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 29.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 281,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,897,000 after buying an additional 32,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $189.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -662.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

