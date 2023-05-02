Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 891,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,265. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

