Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 11,655 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.38. 504,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

