Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 124,535 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,535 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up about 3.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $142,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,732. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

