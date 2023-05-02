Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 6,168 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.43.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

