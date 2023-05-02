Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of HealthEquity worth $53,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About HealthEquity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.