Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,893 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of HealthEquity worth $53,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 136,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
