GensoKishi Metaverse Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $206.45 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

