GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
GPRK stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
