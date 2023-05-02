GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.19. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.75.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

