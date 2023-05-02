Ghe LLC Acquires 3,904 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ghe LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 80,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 369,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.