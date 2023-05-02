Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
Global Helium Company Profile
