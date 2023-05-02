Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

Global Helium stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,777. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

