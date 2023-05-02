Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. 965,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,963. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

