Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 219,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.