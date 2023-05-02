Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 499,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

