Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.55. 681,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

