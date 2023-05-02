Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 22,026 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 49,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.66. 1,168,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,893. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.