Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 261,158 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,128,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

