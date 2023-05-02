Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 4,774 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,419. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $117.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

