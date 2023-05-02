Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,926. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

