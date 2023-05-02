Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 633,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,398. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.