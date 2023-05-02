GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,321.8 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMYTF stock remained flat at C$89.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$89.04 and a twelve month high of C$94.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.29.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

