Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in April

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of GSPT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 11,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Golden Star Enterprises
