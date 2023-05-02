Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $230.53 Million

Golem (GLM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Golem has a market cap of $230.53 million and $3.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

