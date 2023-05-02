Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $186,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

