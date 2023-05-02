Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $952,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $203.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day moving average is $192.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

