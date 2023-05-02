Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BILL were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BILL by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BILL by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $38,209,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. As a group, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.