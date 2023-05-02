Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,000 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in RingCentral by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

