Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.