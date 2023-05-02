Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

