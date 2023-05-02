Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,946,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 8.5 %

ETHE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,498. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

