Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.80

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 8269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.