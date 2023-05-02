Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 2,253.33% and a net margin of 50.96%.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.81%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

