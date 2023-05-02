Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPP remained flat at $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $308.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%.
Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.81%.
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
