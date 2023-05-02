GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of ICLTF remained flat at C$0.97 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.10. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.61.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.