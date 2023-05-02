Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY23 guidance at $0.94-$0.99 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 106,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,712.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

