Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.35

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.35, but opened at $37.12. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 7,282 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Trading Up 11.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
