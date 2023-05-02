Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 499,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,082. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.