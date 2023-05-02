Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 2,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
