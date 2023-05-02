Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 2,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Guild Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Guild

About Guild

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Guild by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

